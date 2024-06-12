SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Fan Tased, Arrested For Running On Field, Doing Backflip During Guardians vs. Reds Game

Last night, when the Cleveland Guardians hosted the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Ohio, an overzealous fan took his excitement onto the field, only to be tased and arrested in front of the entire stadium at the Great American Ball Park in Ohio during the ninth inning of game.

19-year-old William Hendon was arrested and charged with a felony criminal trespass charge and a misdemeanor obstructing official business charge and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. Hendon jumped into the outfield and sprinted from officers, even doing a backflip before being tased and hauled away by arresting officers.

The man “did knowingly run onto the Reds playing field during the game without permission to do so,” an officer wrote in a criminal complaint. Another document accused Hendon of impeding an officer’s lawful duties with purpose as he tried to run from the officer who was behind him.

Hendon is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday morning(June 12).

Meanwhile, Josh Naylor hit his 17th home run, securing the Guardians’ 5-3 victory over the Reds.