YSL rapper Gunna made his first hometown appearance on stage yesterday(June 11), but his return to Atlanta was overshadowed by a wild brawl that took place during his show at State Farm Arena.

Video footage from the show in Atlanta showed several people throwing wild punches very close to the stage before Gunna even took the stage. The skirmish seemed to be between two women and ended with a vicious body slam of one of the women involved.

Despite the fight, Gunna managed to sell out the State Farm Arena in his first appearance on stage sice pleading out of the YSL RICO case.

The concert at State Farm was the last stop on his Bittersweet Tour, which began in early May and took the “Fuck U Mean” rapper across North America alongside support act Flo Milli.

The sold out crowd proved the support he has from fans for his latest album One of Wun, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Meanwhile, his former co-defendant, Young Thug, is currently in the midst of one of the most bizarre court cases in the state of Georgia and possibly the country. Thug’s lawyer has been held in contempt of court for not revealing to the court how he found out about the secret meeting between the Judge Granville, the prosecution and Lil Woody.