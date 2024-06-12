The YSL Rico case continues to get wilder. Days after Brian Steel was placed in contempt of court, YSL Woody fired his attorney while on the stand.

According to Law & Crime, Lil Woody, born Kenneth Copeland, was being represented by stand-in attorney, Miss Bumpass. Judge Ural Glanville asked Bumpass if she was the one who informed Steel about the meeting he questioned about leading to his jail sentence. Bumpass asked to be removed from the case but Copeland moved faster and stated “she fired.”

Bumpass later signed an order to withdraw from representing Copeland, which was accepted. You can see the moment below.

Advertisement