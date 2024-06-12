Rapper Young Jeezy and TV personality Jeannie Mai are still in a heated custody battle over their daughter Monaco, following Jeezy’s divorce filing less than three years after their marriage. The latest development in this high-profile split sees Jeezy seeking a judge’s intervention to order a parental fitness evaluation for both himself and Jeannie Mai.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Jeezy is requesting several forms of “relief” in the ongoing divorce proceedings. The rapper is asking the judge to mandate a “parental fitness exam” for both parties and to grant him “joint physical custody” of their minor daughter. Additionally, Jeezy has proposed a “temporary parenting plan order” and has requested that the court award “temporary child support pursuant to statutory guidelines.”

This filing comes after Jeezy garnered support from his ex-partner Mahi and his daughter’s nanny, both of whom testified to his peaceful and caring nature as a parent. Despite past legal disputes over child support with Mahi, she emphasized Jeezy’s dedication to his children, adding weight to his request for joint custody.

However, the divorce proceedings have been further complicated by allegations of domestic violence leveled against Jeezy by Jeannie Mai. The former talk show host has accused him of abusive behavior, claims that Jeezy has categorically denied.

Jeezy’s request for a parental fitness evaluation aims to provide an objective assessment of both parents’ capabilities, potentially influencing the court’s custody decision. By seeking joint physical custody, Jeezy is advocating for an arrangement that would allow him to remain actively involved in Monaco’s upbringing.

The legal document also indicates that Jeezy is pushing for a swift resolution to the divorce, asking the judge to set a “final trial” on “the next available trial calendar.” This move suggests Jeezy’s desire to expedite the proceedings and establish a stable arrangement for their daughter as soon as possible.

As the custody battle unfolds, both parties will likely present their cases, supported by testimonies and evaluations, to determine the best outcome for their daughter Monaco. The court’s decision will hinge on various factors, including the results of the proposed parental fitness evaluations and the evidence presented by both sides.

