Drake Gives Fans A Look at His New $15 Million Ranch in Texas

Drake Gives Fans A Look at His New $15 Million Ranch in Texas

Drake is touring his new ranch-style home in Texas. He purchased the $15 million home in Washington County in May and is now showing fans the new digs on Instagram.

What is a sporting event without a Drake bet? Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Drake hit Instagram and revealed a massive bet on the Dallas Mavericks to win the series. Now that Game 3 is over and the Mavs are in a 0-3 hole it looks like Drake has lost some money

Drake dropped $500,000 on the Mavs as the series winner; the payout would be nearly $1.4 million. The Edmonton Oilers also got a bet for Canada in the Stanley Cup Finals, with another $500,000 paying out just over $1,000,000.

Advertisement

“Dallas cause I’m a Texan,” Drake wrote. “Oilers are self explanatory.”