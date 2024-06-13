The severe weather and rain that has poured over South Florida on Wednesday has forced local and state-wide officials to declare a state of emergency in Miami-Dade County and other surrounding South Florida counties.

Miami-Dade Mayor made her declaration first yesterday, stating, “I just declared a local state of emergency in Miami-Dade County, effective immediately, in response to the inclement weather and excessive rainfall affecting South Florida. As our departments and first responders continue working to keep residents and businesses safe, this is a necessary step to protect the health, safety and welfare of the entire community.”

In an X post made last night, Gov DeSantis said “I have declared a state of emergency for Broward, Collier, Lee, Miami-Dade, and Sarasota counties due to major flooding from Invest 90L. DEM Director Kevin Guthrie and the @FLSERT team will be on-site to coordinate the state response.”

DeSantis added, “preliminary reports indicate that the rainfall and flooding has affected and may continue to impact the operational capability of critical infrastructure, including major interstates, state and county roadways, airports, schools, and other critical infrastructure.”

Miami-Dade and much of South Florida was impacted by severe weather on Wednesday, with more than a foot of rain falling in a few hours in certain areas, triggering a rare flash flood emergency.

The EO for South Florida has also extended to Broward, Collier, Lee, and Sarasota counties.