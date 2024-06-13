Hollywood Unlocked has announced the honorees for the fourth annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. This prestigious event recognizes influencers, celebrities, and icons who have made significant contributions to the culture. Actor Jonathan Majors will be honored with the Perseverance Award for his remarkable resilience and inspiration.

The awards ceremony, hosted by award-winning comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, will take place on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Los Angeles. This year’s honorees include world-renowned shoe designer Christian Louboutin, who will receive the Innovator Award for transforming the entertainment industry with his iconic designs. Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B will be honored with the Inspiration Award for overcoming numerous obstacles to achieve success. Legendary rapper Fat Joe will be awarded the Culture Award for his pivotal role in advancing the culture. U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett will receive the Social Impact Award for her advocacy and fight for change within her community. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will be honored with the Community Award for his lifetime achievements in inspiring change. Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart will receive the Spirit Award for their contributions to the entertainment and social communities.

The 2024 Impact Awards will feature special performances by Fantasia Barrino, Lucky Daye, Yellopain, and Grammy-winning gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard. Founded by Jason Lee, Hollywood Unlocked recognizes these honorees not only for their talent but also for their positive impact on their communities and the world.

The event will include an intimate dinner and an after-party and will be pre-recorded to air exclusively on The Zeus Network. Tickets for the event are available at Hollywood Unlocked. The Impact Awards celebrate the achievements and contributions of influential voices across various industries, inspiring and uplifting communities.