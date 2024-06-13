Rihanna has been eyed for someone who should portray her if a biopic were to be created, Canadian actress Taylor Russell. Why? Because she has “a nice forehead.”

Speaking with E! News, Rihanna picked Russell, adding a few more details: “She’s, like, fly. And I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me. I want people to see me in that light.”

Rihanna has not forgotten about the music. Speaking on ET, Queen Fenty revealed that she is starting over on R9.

“I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda just put all that stuff aside. And now, I’m prepared to go back into the studio. Now I’m prepared. So I’m gonna start.”

Rihanna is broadening her Fenty Beauty empire with the introduction of Fenty Hair. In an Instagram post, she unveiled the new hairline through a brief video emphasizing the significance of hair for people of all ages and ethnicities.

a new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for.

you know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style 💁🏿‍♀️



WE COMING 6/13

But sign up NOW so you can get access and shop before anyone else 👀 FENTYHAIR.COM

The official launch of the Fenty Hair website is scheduled for June 13, coinciding with the line’s debut. Fans eager to get their hands on the products can register now for early access. Check out Rihanna’s announcement below and stay tuned for more updates.