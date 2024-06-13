TAVI OSHON is proving to be an emerging star in hip-hop. His new single, “No More,” is a song for sneakerheads, shoe addicts, and fashionistas worldwide. Like many of his tracks, Tavi has taken inspiration from his life and turned it into an intoxicating beat, making you want more from this artist.

TAVI OSHON is a true embodiment of versatility in the entertainment industry. As an actor, the owner of BILABERG RECORDS, a film production company, and a recording artist, he’s a living testament to the power of artistic expression. His previous track, ‘Marble Floors,’ featuring Benny the Butcher, was a testament to his creative genius, solidifying his position as a permanent fixture in the industry.