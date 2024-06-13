Usher and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea Raymond, enjoyed a date night on June 11 at the Apollo Spring Benefit 2024, where the R&B legend, 45, was honored with the Icon Award. It’s good to see Usher out and about, celebrating his better half! The couple, who married in February, arrived hand-in-hand and posed for photos on the red carpet. Usher wore a stylish burgundy suit with flared pants, while Jennifer, 40, donned a black mini dress with a black and white patterned shirt and carried a sparkling black and silver purse.

Get this: Usher and Jennifer have two children together: daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2. Usher also has two sons, Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

He stood on business when it came to celebrating Jennifer. During his acceptance speech, Usher thanked his supporters and gave a heartfelt shoutout to his wife. “Last and most certainly not least, without your love, passion, support to my best friend, Jennifer Raymond. I love you baby,” he said. “My wife, who is in the audience tonight. Thank you for your support and I’m so happy that we could do this together. Mother’s Days are so awesome. I’m hoping that y’all going to hook me up for Father’s Day.”

Okay, Usher was announced as one of the honorees in April, stating, “It’s an honor to be receiving this award from such an iconic and historic cultural institution in New York City – one that has hosted and paved the way for so many prominent people. I’m humbled to be this year’s recipient and look forward to seeing everyone soon.”

What’s cool is the Apollo celebration featured performances from Jordin Sparks, Johnny Gill, and others. Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, a 12-time Grammy winner, was honored with the inaugural Legacy Award and inducted into The Apollo’s Walk of Fame the day before.

Usher’s Icon Award precedes another significant accolade: he is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards on June 30. This honor has previously been awarded to legends like Prince, Whitney Houston, Queen Latifah, and Lionel Richie, celebrating Usher’s “ever-growing musical legacy” in an already action-packed year.