On a recent episode of Circle The Block Radio, Dipset soldier Hell Rell gave a very interesting and thought provoking perspective as to why “conscious” Hip Hop has been virtually “wiped out”.

Even though Rell’s points sound a bit like those of a conspiracy theorist, those who have closely observed the rap game for the past two decades can at least understand where he’s coming from.

“They got rid of that whole genre. Who’s the new Common Sense, Talib Kweli or Mos Def? You got a few of ’em that’s trying to get in, but their genre has just been totally wiped the fuck out”, Rell said beginning at around the 33 minute mark.

Advertisement

He added, “We always worked with that genre; we never looked down on the backpackers and the positive n-ggas. We collab’d with them. JAY-Z did songs with them. That genre kinda got wiped out ’cause I think they knew that shit was making n-ggas become more conscious.”

Though Rell’s insight has some truth to it, artists such as Tyler The Creator, Joey Bada$$, J. Cole, K. Dot and others have steered clear of the common destructive themes and Hip Hop and tackled more socially concerning topics in their music.