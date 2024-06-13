JAY-Z surprised the masses of New England Patriots fans who piled into the team’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony as he emerged from a smoke-filled stage to perform his classic anthem, “Public Service Announcement,” as Tom Brady’s entrance music.


Ahead of the second verse, Hov said, “Put one hand in the air for the GOAT, Mr. Tom Brady, tonight!” Brady would then emerge onto the field. “PSA” was Brady’s walk-in music during his career in New England. You can see the moment below.

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

