Three months ago, the documentary “Quiet on Set” exposed the toxic, surprisingly non-kid-friendly environment at Nickelodeon, largely fostered by producer Dan Schneider. The revelations have been a shock to many, including fans of the network’s beloved shows. Among the former child stars who have come forward with their own stories is Kel Mitchell, known for his roles on hit Nickelodeon series such as “Kenan & Kel” and “All That.”

In a candid interview with KeKe Palmer, Kel Mitchell recounted a disturbing incident involving Schneider that left a lasting impact on him.

“I remember me and Dan had a big argument on set. He was like, ‘Let’s go over here to this room right here, in this closet.’ He closed the door and he just took off, you know, just yelling all this wild stuff,” Kel shared with KeKe. The confrontation was intense, forcing Kel to make a critical decision. “I had a decision to make, you know what I mean? I was just like, okay, either we [are] going to fight or either I’m going to leave. And so that’s what I did. I left the situation.”

Advertisement

Kel’s account adds to the growing number of stories highlighting Schneider’s inappropriate and often hostile behavior towards young actors on the set. The documentary has brought to light numerous instances of Schneider’s toxic conduct, which many former Nickelodeon stars have corroborated, emphasizing a troubling pattern within the network during his tenure.

The revelations have sparked a broader conversation about the treatment of young actors in the entertainment industry and the long-term effects of working in such environments. For Kel Mitchell, speaking out is not just about sharing his own experience but also about supporting others who may have faced similar situations.

“I think it’s important for people to know what really happened behind the scenes,” Kel said. “We were just kids, and we deserved to be treated with respect and care, not subjected to yelling and intimidation.”

As Nickelodeon faces increasing scrutiny, there are calls for the network to address these issues and ensure a safer, more supportive environment for its young talent. The impact of “Quiet on Set” and the brave testimonies are crucial steps toward accountabiity and change within the industry.

Watch at the 29:55 point.