WATCH: Martin Lawrence and Will Smith Give Their Picks for Greatest Rappers of All-Time

The greatest rapper of all time is always a hot topic in Hip-Hop. Continuing their media run for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith pulled up on GOAT Talk and revealed who gets their vote.

“I would have to say Snoop Dogg for me,” Martin said. “Because Snoop’s always come through for me. He’s done my show and has always been excellent. And he’s a good friend of mine.”

Smith added, “I think that in terms of changing the game, Rakim. The combination of Melle Mel and Grandmaster Caz in terms of me developing my love for hip-hop.”

You can hear it below.