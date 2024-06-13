We are getting some insider information on Kendrick Lamar’s reaction to “Family Matters.” Problem, also known legally as Jason Martin, gave Bootleg Kev the details.

When Drake dropped “Family Matters,” Kendrick immediately stepped on the release with “Meet the Grahams.” Problem now details what led up to that drop.

“I’ma give you some real insight. You hearing this first,” Problem said. “He dropped ‘Family Matters’ and I text like, ‘This ain’t it. Man, it’s time to step on his head.’ He was like, ‘Say less.’

Advertisement

“I’m thinking it ain’t nothing deep like that. I go to the bathroom. I come back. The muthafucking song [‘Meet the Grahams’] is uploaded! I said ‘Wait, wait, wait!’”

Problem added that Kendrick said, “I’ve been waiting for this n—a to drop something.”

You can hear the full story below.