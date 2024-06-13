After the late great Jerry West passed away at 86, today, as you can expect tributes have been pouring in from not just the basketball sphere but everywhere. NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan sent in a wonderful note regarding his sincere friendship with Jerry West.

On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith read the text from MJ live.

“I am so deeply saddened at the news of Jerry’s passing. He was truly a friend and a mentor. Like an older brother to me,” Jordan wrote. “I valued his friendship and knowledge. I always wished I could’ve played against him as a competitor, but the more I came to know him, I wish I had been his teammate. I admired his basketball insights. He and I shared many similarities to how we approached the game. He will be forever missed. My condolences to his wife, Karen, and sons. Rest in Peace, Logo.”

Who was Jerry West? He played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers for 14 years. West averaged 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. He helped the Lakers win one NBA title. He was a 14-time All-Star. The icon was named to 12 All-NBA teams along with five All-Defense teams. Yes, he played defense too! To date he is the only player in history to win a Finals MVP while on the losing team! And of course he is the silhouette used for the logo of the NBA, earning his nickname: The Logo.

Jerry West, you will be missed!