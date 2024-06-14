Camille Winbush, known as Vanessa from Bernie Mac Show, has revealed why she is on OnlyFans.

“People that are outside of the acting world have no place to speak on it,” Winbush said. “When people are saying, ‘Oh, those Bernie Mac checks must have dried up.’ I’m like, ‘From a job 20 years ago when I was a 12-year-old? Yeah.’

“If I was on ‘Friends’ making a million dollars an episode, yes, those residuals checks would be very nice. But as time goes on, they get smaller and smaller every year and you are not making the same amount as when the show was current per episode. As someone that was just a kid, 20 years later those checks are not sustainable for a living.”

Advertisement

You can hear the full explanation from Winbush below.