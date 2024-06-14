Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Grammy® Award-winning hip-hop icon LL COOL J triumphantly returns to music with his new single “Saturday Night Special” featuring Rick Ross and Fat Joe. Released via Def Jam Recordings and Virgin Music Group, the track marks LL’s comeback after a decade-long hiatus.

The new single, produced by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Q-Tip, kicks off with an innovative sonic approach. LL COOL J, Rick Ross, and Fat Joe navigate the track with lyrical finesse, depicting life’s harsh realities and intricate dynamics and the code of ethics that governs it. Named after the revolver class “Saturday Night Special,” the song explores key players in the hustle, such as the “greedy killer” who reacts violently to disrespect and the “daredevil type” who seeks attention. Emphasizing self-preservation and strategic interaction, the song’s core message revolves around trust and reciprocity in the hustle.

The minimalist, black-and-white music video, directed by JakeTheShooter with creative direction from HiHat, brings the hustler anthem to life. Shot in Miami, Florida, the video features LL, Fat Joe, and Rick Ross performing together.

“‘Saturday Night Special’ is just the beginning,” LL said. “There’s a lot more where this came from, and I’m hype for y’all to hear this new record. We’re doing this for the fans and for Hip-Hop culture.”

The single is the first release from LL’s highly anticipated 14th studio album, The FORCE (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), set for release this fall. Executive produced by Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest, the album celebrates the 40th anniversary of Def Jam Recordings, the label that first launched LL’s career.