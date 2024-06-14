Chicago emcee and Glo Gang affiliate Manemane4cgg has made a powerful return to the music scene with his new single “Devil Calling,” marking his first official release since serving a seven-year prison sentence on racketeering charges. Known for his gritty and pain-filled lyrics, Manemane4cgg (@MANEMANE4CGG) proves he hasn’t missed a beat and is determined to reclaim his place among Chicago’s top artists.

“Devil Calling” is a testament to Manemane4cgg’s resilience and artistic growth. The track showcases his natural talent and his ability to express deep, personal reflections through his music. Using his songs as a journal, he delves into his experiences and aspirations, creating a raw and authentic connection with his listeners.

The accompanying visual for “Devil Calling” features Manemane4cgg and his crew flaunting their 4CornerGlo gear, reinforcing his strong presence in the Chicago rap scene. His signature tone and high-quality production highlight why he’s considered one of the city’s most promising rising stars.

With previous collaborations with notable artists like Chief Keef and Yung Lean, Manemane4cgg is poised to make a significant impact as an independent artist. His determination and second chance at a music career signal a bright future ahead.

“Devil Calling” marks the beginning of a new chapter for Manemane4cgg, filled with potential and promise. As he continues to build his profile and create his lane in the industry, fans can expect more passion-filled, introspective tracks that solidify his place among Chicago’s finest emcees.