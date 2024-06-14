Soul icon Marsha Ambrosius has unveiled her powerful new single, “Greedy,” from her forthcoming album CASABLANCO, executive produced by Dr. Dre. Featuring string and horn sections, the track showcases Ambrosius’ genre-bending vocal prowess as she navigates through scat, hip-hop, jazz, and R&B, unraveling the tale of a tumultuous relationship. The song, co-produced by Dre, Erik “Blu2th” Griggs, and Focus…, pays homage to Leon Russell’s “This Masquerade” and OutKast’s “SpottieOttieDopaliscious,” and includes a sample from Jeff Baranowski and Luke Milano’s “Abm_analogic 145bpm.”

CASABLANCO, set for release on June 28 via Aftermath/Interscope Records, marks Ambrosius’ first studio album since 2018’s NYLA. The collaboration with Dr. Dre began when he invited her to lend her distinctive vocals to some of his projects, leading to the decision to create an album together. This project stands as a fusion of technical mastery and unbridled imagination, portraying the synergy of two music legends at work.

The release of “Greedy” sets the stage for the eagerly anticipated album, promising a mesmerizing experience that highlights Ambrosius’ unique talent and Dre’s production brilliance. Fans can look forward to an album that transcends genres and delivers an innovative blend of sounds.

