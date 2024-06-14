Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her Hot Girl Summer Tour run. Hitting Instagram, Thee Stallion revealed some of her favorite tour moments.

“1. I appreciate and love how hard my dancers (thee hot girls) go every show! I know our bodies are aching but they never complain and still pop out and have a blast lol ! Love yall,” she wrote. “2. I love the bond that me and @glorillapimp have built in these past few weeks ! You are my sister 4L , you and cola never getting rid of me.”

You can see the full statement below.

