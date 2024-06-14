Shaquille O’ Neal And Notorious B.I.G.’s Classic Collab “You Can’t Stop The Reign” Now Available On DSP’s For The First Time

Shaquille O’ Neal And Notorious B.I.G.’s Classic Collab “You Can’t Stop The Reign” Now Available On DSP’s For The First Time

Shaquille O’ Neal and Jersey Legend Productions are bringing back hits from Shaq’s legendary hip-hop album You Can’t Stop The Reign; which was initially released in 1996 by O’ Neal’s TWisM record label during his prominence in the NBA and the Hip-Hop scene. The album paired him with some of the most iconic emcees of the time including The Notorious B.I.G, Jay-Z, Mobb Deep and Rakim; and also featured appearances from Bobby Brown, DJ Quik and Ralph Tresvant among others.

The album’s title track, a nod to Shaq’s success on and off the court, as well as the musical prowess of B.I.G., became a Billboard Top 100 hit on the Hip-Hop/R&B Airplays and No. 17 on the official Dance Singles Chart.

The “You Can’t Stop The Reign” single is now available for the first time at all DSP’s and the full album will be officially released on 6.28.24.

Advertisement