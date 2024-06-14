STARZ has released the electrifying key art and official trailer for its upcoming docu-series, Down in the Valley, hosted by NAACP Award winner Nicco Annan. Best known for his role as “Uncle Clifford” on STARZ’s acclaimed drama series P-Valley, Annan brings his charismatic energy to this new venture, exploring taboo topics often overlooked in mainstream media.

The key art highlights Annan’s dynamic presence, promising an engaging, enlightening series. The trailer showcases powerful and celebratory stories as Annan delves into themes such as sex, queerness, religion, and Southern culture. Down in the Valley addresses these provocative topics with a unique blend of joy, celebration, and authenticity, reflecting Annan’s vibrant personality.

Set to premiere on Friday, July 5, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, with a linear debut at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 10:00 PM ET in Canada, the six-episode series offers viewers a captivating journey through the Deep South. Each half-hour episode reveals a multifaceted South, as poignant as magical.

Annan immerses himself in the people, sensuality, music, culture, and stories of the South, experiencing everything from strip clubs and sex workshops to rap performances and ancient hoodoo rituals. The series confronts uncomfortable truths, challenges societal norms, and advocates for a more inclusive and enlightened future.

Produced by Zero Point Zero for STARZ, Down in the Valley features an impressive lineup of executive producers. Pulitzer Prize winner and P-Valley, creator Katori Hall, Emmy and Peabody award-winning Shoshana Guy, Emmy and Peabody award-winners Lydia Tenaglia and Chris Collins, and Emmy award-winner Jared Andrukanis contribute their expertise to the project.

With its engaging host and bold approach, Down in the Valley promises to be a must-watch series, shining a light on the rich and complex culture of the South.