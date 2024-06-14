Timbaland and More Honored at 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner

The 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame 53rd Annual Induction and Awards Dinner dazzled New York City with a celebration honoring the masterful minds behind some of the most iconic songs. The event, opened by SHOF Board Member and Show Committee Chair Evan Lamberg, recognized the immeasurable impact of legendary songwriters.

Musical icons Hillary Lindsey, Timothy Mosley (Timbaland), Dean Pitchford, Bill Berry, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Michael Stipe (R.E.M.), along with Walter Becker and Donald Fagan (Steely Dan), were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Multi-award-winner Diane Warren received the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award, and 4-time Grammy winner SZA was honored with the Hal David Starlight Award. The evening also posthumously inducted legendary country songwriter Cindy Walker in a special tribute.

The night began with a special performance of Irene Cara’s “Fame,” performed by the 2024 Abe Olman Scholarship recipients. Grammy winner Deniece Williams then inducted Dean Pitchford, performing her hit “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” followed by The Bacon Brothers’ electrifying performance of “Footloose.” Dean concluded his induction with an emotional rendition of “Once Before I Go.”

Irving Azoff honored Steely Dan, calling them “among the best bands ever.” Trey Anastasio of Phish performed a medley of Steely Dan hits, culminating in the induction of Donald Fagan and Walter Becker. Nile Rodgers then honored SZA with the Hal David Starlight Award, followed by her intimate performance of “Snooze.”

Country superstar Carrie Underwood inducted Hillary Lindsey with a powerful performance of “Jesus Take the Wheel,” joined by Keith Urban for a duet of “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” Missy Elliot inducted Timbaland, crediting him with “changing the cadence of hip-hop.” Timbaland then energized the room with a medley of his hits.

Jason Isbell inducted R.E.M., performing “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine).” The band reunited for the first time in 15 years, playing “Losing My Religion.”

The evening concluded with Diane Warren receiving the Johnny Mercer Award, presented by Paul Williams. Andra Day performed Warren’s Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up for Something.” Diane Warren expressed her passion for songwriting, followed by El Debarge closing the night with “Rhythm of the Night,” celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner remains a spectacular celebration of the art of songwriting, honoring those who have shaped the soundtrack of our lives.