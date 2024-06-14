Tommy Richman has officially released his latest single, “DEVIL IS A LIE,” via ISO Supremacy/PULSE Recordings.

This track follows the phenomenal success of his breakthrough hit, “MILLION DOLLAR BABY,” which has been lauded by various music outlets as the song of the summer. “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” debuted at number 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and climbed to number 1 on both Billboard’s Global 200 chart and TikTok Billboard Top 50. Additionally, it became the #1 Overall Streaming Track and #1 Audio Global Streaming Track across all genres. The single also achieved significant radio success, peaking at #2 on the Mediabase Top 40 list and the Rhythmic chart, and breaking into the top 15 on Urban radio, all within two months of its release.

“DEVIL IS A LIE” is already generating significant buzz and appears poised for a similar meteoric rise. A snippet posted by Tommy on TikTok before the official release garnered over 1.6 million likes and more than 10 million views, setting the stage for another massive hit in 2024. The new single showcases Tommy’s eclectic and playfully abrasive style, guided by an orchestral violin melody and ethereal synth chords. His soulful vocals seamlessly blend elements of disco and funk, layering lyrics and ad-libs over an early 2000’s Neptunes-influenced beat.

Advertisement