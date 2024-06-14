Tommy Richman has officially released his latest single, “DEVIL IS A LIE” via ISO Supremacy/PULSE Recordings along with an accompanying visualizer. Tommy’s breakthrough hit, “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” which has been celebrated by various music outlets and critics as the song of the summer after having debuted at number 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and hitting number 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart and Tik Tok Billboard Top 50.

Since it’s release, “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” also became the #1 Overall Streaming Track (all genres) and the #1 Audio Global Streaming Track (all genres), with additional radio success including the single having peaked at #2 Most Added on the Mediabase Top 40 list, #2 most added on Rhythmic, and placing within the top 15 on Urban. And all of that within less than two months, Tommy is just getting started.

“DEVIL IS A LIE” has already generated significant buzz and seems to be poised to follow a similar meteoric rise. A snippet Tommy posted on TikTok prior to its release garnered over 1.6 million likes and over 10M views, setting the stage for another massive 2024 hit. The new single further highlights Tommy’s eclectic, and playfully abrasive, boundless style. Guided by an orchestral violin melody and ethereal synth chords, Tommy’s soulful vocals seamlessly blend elements of disco and funk, layering lyrics and ad-libs over an early 2000’s Neptunes-influenced beat.

