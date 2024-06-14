While at The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God questioned Tyla about the debates surrounding being a “coloured” person from South Africa. Tyla’s team interjected, asking not to discuss the subject. Following the viral moment, Tyla shared that she has never denied her blackness.

“Never denied my blackness, idk where that came from…” Tyla wrote. “I’m black/Zulu, irish, Mauritian/Indian and Coloured.

“In Southa I would be classified as a Coloured woman and other places I would be classified as a black wom[a]n. Race is classified different in different parts of the world.”

Advertisement

You can see the full message below.