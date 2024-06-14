Through three games of the NBA Finals, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić has not done enough for his team to be successful. After complaining to the refs and taking another L, the Mavs are on the verge of being swept and it’s on Luka, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

After a horrible Game 3, Windthorst appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt and tore Luka a new one, which was so strong it has now been recreated with Kendrick Lamar’s “Meet the Grahams” in the background.