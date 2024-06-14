The WTC’s Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album, the mysterious LP that din’t even have a release within the next half century, is now getting a digitized and encrypted update from its new owners who are offering the public a piece of the album for just $1.

PleasrDAO, the crypto company who purchased the secret LP from pharma king Martin Shkreli for $4.75 million, has update the artwork and now giving up a sampler of the album for just a buck. The album is currently being hosted at the Museum of Old and New Art (Mona) in Tasmania, while PleasrDAO had Cali artist Hassan Rahim update the artwork after the first cover because of potential legal issues.

On the album sampler, there is a “Rainy Dayz 2:”, an updated version of the track from Raekwon’s OB4CL album, along with Wu Tang-centered skits like those found on the GZA’s Liquid Swords as well as a guest appearance from Method Man’s Redman. U God even bragged that pop icon Cher appeared on the WTC’s latest double album, which actually wasn’t due to be released until 2103.

Advertisement