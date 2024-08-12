2K today announced exciting new updates for MyPLAYER Builder and MyCAREER in NBA 2K25, available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The enhancements include an all-new Takeover System and improved Badge progression, allowing players to customize their playstyles like never before.

“MyPLAYER is the start of every journey, and in NBA 2K25, we’ve added more ways for players to craft their legacy in a tailored and authentic way as they chase the win,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “We designed MyPLAYER Builder to cater to different playstyles and strategic preferences for players of all levels.”

The MyPLAYER Builder now offers a broader range of archetypes, providing access to detailed information about each Build, including Badges, Takeovers, and Signature Animations. Players can use the Build Tester to experiment with their new Build in various practice modes.

The new Takeover System introduces 72 Takeovers and 14 Takeover Abilities, each with five levels. As players perform well on the court, the Takeover Meter fills, enhancing specific attributes. Reaching Level 5 activates powerful Takeover Abilities, making players dominant for short periods.

Badges in NBA 2K25 are more impactful and diverse, with the list refined to 40. Badge progression aligns with on-court actions, and a new level called Legend surpasses Hall of Fame. Badge Elevators and Cap Breakers allow for further customization and attribute enhancement.

MyCAREER in NBA 2K25 focuses on building the next great dynasty. Players will compete against the best dynasties in NBA history, aiming for deep playoff runs and championships to climb the Dynasty Rankings. The new Heart of a Dynasty flashback story lets players relive their MyPLAYER’s journey from high school to the NBA.

For more details, check out the Courtside Report and Developer Diary. Stay tuned for more announcements about NBA 2K25 in the coming weeks.