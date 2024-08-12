Ciara Teams Up With Bossman Dlow On “Run It Up”

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling superstar Ciara has released her new single, “Run It Up,” featuring BossMan Dlow, via her very own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Written by Ciara, Theron Thomas, and Courtlin Jabrae and produced by JR Rotem, the song is an anthemic club banger that amplifies the idea of Leveling Up.

In the song, Ciara states, “Run It Up is about staying focused on the hustle and grind to achieve your dreams while remaining unbothered and blessed.”

Bossman Dlow adds, “She’s the greatest, run that sack up crazy.”

The track arrives amid the critically acclaimed OUT OF THIS WORLD Tour – Missy Elliott’s first-ever headline tour, joined by Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and special guest Timbaland. The tour will hit Newark, NJ, at the Prudential Center tonight before concluding later this month on August 22 in Rosemont, IL.