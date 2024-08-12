Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum introduced their new baby at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The long-rumored, never publicly confirmed relationship made its first public appearance as Tatum celebrated his gold medal. He, Mai, the newborn, Tatum’s first child Deuce, and family were seen celebrating in behind-the-scenes pictures and video. You can see the pieces below.

Jayson Tatum and his family 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MgvICMSuvg — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 11, 2024