Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum introduced their new baby at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The long-rumored, never publicly confirmed relationship made its first public appearance as Tatum celebrated his gold medal. He, Mai, the newborn, Tatum’s first child Deuce, and family were seen celebrating in behind-the-scenes pictures and video. You can see the pieces below.

