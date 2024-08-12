As the 2024 Summer Olympics come to a close, one of the most disappointed athletes has to be Jordan Chiles, who, in a decision reversal, lost her bronze medal for women’s gymnastics following a scoring discrepancy. While Team USA continues to challenge the decision, women’s sports most unlikely champion, Flavor Flav, has offered to step in and at least offer Chiles a consolation piece of jewelry- a bronze clock he vowed to have made specially customized for her.

Taking to X, Flav posted the following with a short gif of him cheering on Team USA.

“Ayyy YOOOO @ChilesJordan ,,, imma make you a BRONZE CLOCK NECKLACE,,, and that’s something NO ONE else has,!!! Hit me up my girl,,, I gotchu,!!!”

Flava made a splash (almost literally) at the Paris Olympics after emerging as a major sponsor for Team USA women’s water polo after finding out that many of the players were working multiple jobs just to be able to afford to participate. Flav has been seen in the stands celebrating with players, families, other athletes, and even First Lady Jill Biden.

The Chiles controversy stems from an incident in which Chiles was allegedly scored fifth in her competition, but an appeal from her coach raised her score by .1 point, which cinched her the bronze, placing her above Romanians Bǎrbosu and Maneca-Voinea. However, the Romanian team filed an official appeal on behalf of the gymnasts surrounding the decision to revise Chiles’ score, claiming that the challenge by the Americans was made four seconds after the one-minute challenge deadline. The Olympic committee has asked Chiles to return her bronze medal, despite the fact that Chiles and the Romanian gymnasts have all agreed to calling it a three-way tie (in which they all would receive a bronze medal).

As of Monday, the committee’s decision remained in tact as they handle the appeal.