Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders have welcomed their first child together. The baby shares a birthday with his grandfather, Deion Sanders, a football icon and current head coach of the University of Colorado football team.

“God I thank you MY BIGGEST BLESSING TO DATE🙏🏾🩵 Baby Que 8/9/24 9:57 a.m. ATL GA! Thank you Jesus. 6 pounds 13 ounces 18 inches,” Jacquees wrote on Instagram. “IM IN LOVE AGAIN 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵 thank you @deiondrasanders.”

“WE MADE IT YALL🥹 Through every challenge—the fibroids, the threatened miscarriages, the shortened cervix, the cerclage, the myomectomies, the wisdom of age(keep it cute lol), the possibility of placenta accreta and taking my entire uterus, the bed rest, and the prayers to reach 28 weeks—by the grace of God, WE MADE IT. 🙌🏾,” Sanders added. “This journey has been long, but seeing your face, my sweet baby boy, made every moment worthwhile. I am overjoyed to be your mom and cannot wait to share a lifetime of love and adventures with you. I love you so much Baby Que💙 I Love you so much Que.”

You can see the messages below.

Jacquees is an engaged man. Earlier this summer, the singer asked Deiondra Sanders to be his wife. Sharing a moment on Instagram, he wrote, “She said YES! 🙏🏾💍.” Sanders is the daughter of NFL icon and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach, Deion Sanders. You can see the IG posts below.