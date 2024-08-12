Multi-platinum, 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend today announced that he will release My Favorite Dream, an album of sing-alongs and lullabies for children and families, via Republic Records: Kids & Family on August 30.

Produced by singer-songwriter-multi-instrumentalist Sufjan Stevens, the project features nine original tracks written by Legend. As part of a collaboration with Fisher-Price, the album also includes three bonus tracks with covers of songs from their beloved toys. In conjunction with the album announcement, Legend shared the lead single from the project titled “L-O-V-E.” The bright, up-tempo anthem, featuring his wife (Chrissy Teigen) and two oldest children (Luna and Miles Stephens) on backing vocals, with single artwork created by Luna.

“I’m right in the thick of fatherhood,” says Legend, father of daughter Luna (8), son Miles (6) and two toddlers, daughter Esti and son Wren. “My parents loved to sing around the house, making up bedtime songs for us and songs to motivate and inspire us. And Chrissy and I also love singing to our kids. We make up little jingles and ditties for them all the time. In our home, music is very important to the way we interact and communicate with them.”

And that’s what sparked My Favorite Dream. At his wife’s suggestion, Legend played his own interpretation of one of his babies’ favorite songs, “Maybe” — the hit single about a Purple Monkey in a Bubblegum Tree from the award-winning Fisher-Price Kick & Play Piano Gym. Teigen and Legend later shared a video of him serenading their daughter Esti at the family piano. The heartfelt moment inspired fans to encourage Legend to release an album of children’s songs and lullabies.

“Once I started thinking about it, I decided I wanted to write a whole new children’s album,” recalls Legend. “I just took it on as a challenge to write some original lullabies and children’s songs that I would want my kids to hear, something we could share with kids and parents all over the world.”

Regarding the album’s lead single “L-O-V-E,” Legend said, “Love is the central theme in so much of my life from family to music to philanthropic work to everything I do in business,” he adds. “This song captures the spirit of what I always wanted this album to be. I wrote it as an anthem to celebrate our common humanity and bring a smile to people’s faces. I hope this song is uplifting and inspiring for everyone.”