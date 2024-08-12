Kendrick Lamar continues to run up the numbers with “Not Like Us.” The summer smash has passed up 2Pac’s “Hit ‘Em Up” as the most streamed diss track ever. Lamar’s streaming total has hit 647 million. “Hit ‘Em Up” residents at 641 million, according to Our Generation Music. Do we have a new top diss song of all time?

Drake is no stranger to having lookalikes. However, using bars from “Not Like Us” to comment on their posts on Instagram is a bit new.

Over the weekend, Drake posted a clip of one of his fakes performing “Hotline Bling.” On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “Sometimes you gotta pop out,” a nod to the “Not Like Us” diss track aimed at him.

It’s good to see he takes the beef in stride.

Drake quotes Kendrick Lamar’s 'Not Like Us' via IG 👀



“Sometimes you gotta pop out” pic.twitter.com/7itGsPLusS — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 28, 2024

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” remains #1 on YouTube’s US Top Songs and ranks #3 on Global Top Songs. Boosted by a recently released video, the track garnered over 34.2 million global views during the charting period. Lamar’s song “Euphoria” is also at #45, and he ranks #2 on US Top Artists.

Just a couple weeks ago, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” surged back to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart following the July 4 premiere of its official video. The track marks its second week at the top, after debuting at No. 1 nine weeks earlier.

The song, released under pgLang/Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope/ICLG, has solidified its place in pop culture, maintaining positions between Nos. 2 and 6 for eight weeks, including the last two at No. 3. Lamar achieves his first multi-week Hot 100 No. 1 as a solo artist, having previously led for a week in 2017 with “Humble.”

“Not Like Us” boasts 53.8 million official streams (up 20%), 40 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 9%), and 8,000 units sold (up 16%) in the U.S. from July 5-11. This marks the song’s fifth week with over 50 million weekly streams, a 2024 record.

In addition, the track ascends 2-1 on the Streaming Songs chart, 6-4 on Digital Song Sales, and reaches a new peak at 10-9 on Radio Songs.