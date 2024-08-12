Over the weekend, YG and Saweetie showed that there is trouble in paradise when the couple had a vicious verbal altercation, causing the authorities to be called to their Los Angeles home.

The L.A. Sheriff’s Dept. reported that an argument between the two rappers got so loud Saturday afternoon that someone called them “out of concern”. Deputies arrived on the scene and separated YG and Saweetie just to find out that the couple got into a spat over cell phone drama.

The deputies determined that there was no physical violence, but there was obviously a very loud, boisterous argument. A noncriminal report was taken to document the incident, but no crimes were committed.

These two were originally confirmed as a dynamic duo back in April 2023 after being spotted hugged up at Coachella.

Neither YG or Saweetie have commented on the skirmish at their residence.