This is not a feel good ending to the Olympics for U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles. The star athlete for Team USA recently took home bronze in Paris and is now being asked to surrender her medal. What the actual F?

So check this, out, on Sunday (August 11), the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) issued a statement supporting Chiles. “We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal, and there were critical errors in both the initial scoring by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and the subsequent CAS appeal process that need to be addressed,” the statement read.

What’s wild is the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed an appeal by Chiles’ team regarding her performance. The appeal was filed four seconds beyond the one-minute time limit allowed for scoring inquiries.

Four seconds? That’s what they’re doing? Four seconds?

Get this, Chiles’ sister, Jazmine, has been speaking out against racist comments directed at their family over the weekend. In a series of Instagram stories, Jazmine urged, “Please keep Jordan (and my family) in your prayers. Racism is real, it exists, it is alive and well.”

For the record, Jazmine does not believe race played a role in the court’s decision, she has been vocal about the racism they’ve encountered in response to the situation. “Funny thing is y’all think I’m pulling the race card as a reason to WHY she got her medal stripped. NO ?? I’m saying that because y’all’s?? mouths ?? need SOAP??,” she wrote.

According to a report by the NY Post, “With Simone Biles winning silver and Brazilian Rebecca Andrade winning gold, removing Chiles from the podium prevented it from being the first all-Black Olympic gymnastics podium in history.”

As a result of this so called ruling, Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu has been awarded the bronze medal, while Chiles has been moved to fifth place. Wonder how happy Barbosu will be to “win” the bronze now that she only gets it because of a four second technicality? If she wanted to be a star, she would accept the bronze, then hand it right back to Chiles, publicly, and watch the love pour in. Just an idea.