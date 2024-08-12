Unless you were under a rock, Snoop Dogg pretty much was the mayor of the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was everywhere. Like they should have let him be a judge at half the sports because his iconic name was written all over anything that mattered at the games. The LA native, not only by contributed to NBC’s coverage but just delivered a memorable performance during the closing ceremony with none other than Dr. Dre.

Get this, the “Gin and Juice” rapper performed his smash “Drop It Like It’s Hot” on a LA themed beach backdrop with sandcastles, before his familiar cohort and super producer Dr. Dre joined him, performing their west coast classic hit “The Next Episode.”

ICYMI, the live performance was a part of a star studded lineup featuring A-list artists like Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and H.E.R., who paid homage to Snoop’s Long Beach roots, and was a preview to the upcoming 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

We’re curious. Snoop was so vital to the marketing of the Paris games, how big will he be at the Los Angeles Olympics in his hometown?

Now let’s rewind. Snoop’s involvement with the Paris Olympics began even before the Games officially started. He was the man, pun intended, carrying the Olympic torch during its final leg towards Paris. He jogged through the streets of Saint-Denis, home to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium. Snoop pretty much set it off and kept the party going.

As we mentioned, during the Games, Snoop was a viral sensation. He has experience giving entertaining commentary but his calculated antics included cheering on the women’s gymnastics team, sharing laughs with Olympians, took swimming lessons from Michael Phelps and more!

Snoop made the Paris Olympics that more alive and we’re excited to see what he has in store in four years when the games come to his hometown.