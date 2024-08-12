Scarface fans are saddened after the news of the passing of one of the film’s co-stars, Angel Salazar, reportedly passed away over the weekend in Brooklyn.

Salazar was 68 years old.

Salazar was staying at a friend’s house, and when the friend went to check on Salazar in the morning to wake him up, they found his body in the bed, according to his rep and closest friend, Ann Wingsong.

Salazar is best known for his role as “Chi Chi”, the quiet, trustworthy member of Scarface’s crew in the Brian De Palma-directed film, and was most recognized in the bloody hotel scene on Miami Beach when Tony Montana yelled to his partner, “Chi Chi, get the yayo..”

Outside of his work in Scarface, Salazar was also known for playing opposite Tom Hanks in the 1988 drama/comedy Punchline and Pacino again in the 1993 drama Carlito’s Way.

Condolences go out to Salazar’s fans, family and friends.