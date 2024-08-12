SEE IT: Combating Concussions Steelers James Daniels Likely NFL’s First To Wear ‘Guardian Cap’ During Live Game

Here we go, for the first time, NFL players are allowed to wear “Guardian Caps” during games. You may have seen them in practice footage. They are these exterior padded foamy caps placed onto helmets that are supposed to provide an extra layer of protection from concussions and other dangerous head trauma.

This development is a significant change in safety protocol. Despite this new option, there weren’t any new players seen wearing the protective gear in the first three games of the 2024 preseason.

That changed on Friday night when Pittsburgh Steelers lineman James Daniels took the field wearing a Guardian Cap.

And just like that, history made.

The first to spot from media was on a video from SteelersDepot.com that captured Daniels emerging from the tunnel with the extra padding on his helmet, while CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones shared an image of Daniels wearing the cap during the game.

As we mentioned, the NFL introduced Guardian Caps as a safety measure, believing they can reduce the risk of injury for both the player wearing the helmet and the player on the receiving end of a hit.

Previously, the league did not permit players to wear them during games. Maybe those CTE problems played a role in that reversal of policy.

Get this, even though the Guardian Cap is designed to protect players by providing additional padding, its appearance has sparked debate. The cap, which is covered by a shell that mimics the helmet’s exterior, can look bulky and misshapen, leading some to argue that it disrupts the visual appeal of the game.

One would think as the season progresses, it will remain unclear how many players will opt to wear Guardian Caps. Some fans may be put off by the change in appearance, but the focus remains on player safety. As it should.

Here’s what we care about. Player safety. Long term as much as in game. So if it helps, then let’s keep em coming.