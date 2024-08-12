Even though the beef between Soulja Boy and Blueface seemed to be getting a bit out of hand, Blueface’s four-year sentence behind bars was anticipated to create a cease-fire between the two rappers, but not according to Soulja.

Last week, Chrisean Rock’s baby daddy was sentenced to four years in prison for a parole violation, but because of time served, it”s likely that he has less than a year to go on his sentence. Even though he may get out early for good behavior, Soulja Boy took the opportunity to take jabs at the “Thotiana” rapper on X after his sentencing.

Blueface’s family will not be engaging positively with Soulja Boy anytime soon. This may come as an unfortunate blow to some fans who wanted to see the beef get squashed. Either way, one has to wonder how Blue must feel about Soulja Boy talking like this on social media.

