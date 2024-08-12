SOURCE SPORTS: Red Sox OF Jarren Duran Suspended For Two Games For Hurling Anti-Gay Slur At Heckler While At-Bat, Issues Apology

SOURCE SPORTS: Red Sox OF Jarren Duran Suspended For Two Games For Hurling Anti-Gay Slur At Heckler While At-Bat, Issues Apology

Bosox outfielder Jarren Duran is in some really hot water after yelling an anti-gay slur at a heckling fan at yesterday’s game at Fenway Park against the Houston Astros.

In the bottom of the sixth inning with runners on the corners and the Sox being shutout by the Astros, Duran was being heckled by a fan after fanning a strike from ‘Stros pitcher Hunter Brown. Duran turned his head to behind the plate to someone who could be heard screaming from the crowd. Duran, who was already 0-2 for the game, fired back after a few seconds, calling the heckler a “f*****g f****t”, which was picked up by a live mic on the field.

See Duran’s reaction to the heckler HERE

Advertisement

Duran issued a statement following the game apologizing to the Red Sox organization as well as the LGBTQ community.

Also, Duran’s salary from the suspension will be donated to PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays), the largest organization in the country dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for the LGBTQ community.