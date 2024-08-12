Grammy® Award-Nominated, chart-topping, global superstar Spice, is lighting up the Summer with the arrival of her highly anticipated third studio album, ‘Mirror 25’ which released on Friday, August 9, 2024 via Spice Official Entertainment with distribution through Empire. The chart-topping album made history within minutes after its release, debuting at #1 in Canada, #2 in the United States and United Kingdom on the All Genres Top Albums iTunes chart, and #1 at the Reggae Top Albums iTunes chart simultaneously, making Spice the first Jamaican female artist to land the highest chart entry on the all-genres chart!

‘Mirror 25,’ the 25-song project quickly dominated the charts, landing in second place behind Rapper, Kanye West’s ‘Vultures 2’ album which held the number one spot. The milestone album, Executive Produced by Spice, solidified its global dominance worldwide, charting as the #1 Apple Music Top Album in several countries such as Canada, Israel, Jamaica, Italy, UK, Cayman Islands, Antigua Bermuda, Trinidad, and Saudi Arabia among others. It is also the #1 album in Jamaica on Apple–both explicit and clean versions of the album are at #1 and #3 in the US on the iTunes Reggae Chart.

In addition, Spice’s Gospel song, ‘You are Worthy,’ the second track featured on the celebratory album, quickly soared up the charts, debuting at #1 for Gospel on the Apple Music Top Songs in Jamaica, also charting in 11 countries on Apple Music.

Advertisement

Even Nicki Minaj, “the Queen of Rap” co-signed Spice’s independent project, acknowledging the Platinum-Gold selling Grammy nominated artist’s ‘musical evolution.’ ‘Mirror 25’ is an iconic 25 track album showcasing Spice’s legendary sound infused with a unique kaleidoscope of rhythmic tracks intertwined with a melting pot of genres; further reinforcing the powerhouse performer’s signature influence in the genre of Reggae/Dancehall and beyond; cementing her presence as one Jamaica’s most versatile and creative artists of today’s time. Across 25 tracks, ‘Mirror 25’ is a unique body of work serving as Spice’s raw, open diary of her past trials and tribulations– with each track revealing a vulnerable part of her life. The album title, ‘Mirror 25’ symbolizes reflection and self-discovery, marking a new era for Spice to artistically showcase her growing pains and lessons learned as an artist and as a woman.

“I’m so grateful for the unwavering support,” says Spice, the Queen of Dancehall in response to the worldwide success of the album. “I knew that the album was a masterpiece, but I’m excited to see the positive responses because I was very meticulous in creating ‘Mirror 25.’ I knew my fan base is very diverse, so I wanted to make sure that there was something on it for everyone. Learning that this is the first time a Female Jamaican artist has entered the USA All Genres Chart at #2 I’m grateful to open up another international door for women in Dancehall. I’m humbled and grateful for this milestone.”