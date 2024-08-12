Here’s more about the upcoming mysterious buddy comedy starring SZA and Keke Palmer/ The project is picking up steam and just added several new cast members.

Variety, broke the story, as they normally do and the still-untitled comedy film project from TriStar Pictures added Dewayne Perkins, the creator and star of “The Blackening”, along with Gabrielle Dennis from “A Black Lady Sketch Show”, DomiNque Perry from “Diarra from Detroit”, and Amin Joseph from “Snowfall”. Additional cast members include Tony Baker, Nefetari Spencer, and Rizi Timane. Sounds like they’re picking and choosing their talent carefully and wisely.

These new exciting additions join an already star-studded lineup that includes Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams, Janelle James, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Maude Apatow, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Joshua Neal, Patrick Cage, and Aziza Scott.

Advertisement

Get this, while the plot and character details are being kept tightly under wraps, the film is expected to resonate with fans of “Insecure” and “Rap Sh!t”. The film is produced by Issa Rae, who is also known for her work on those two series, with Syreeta Singleton, the showrunner for “Rap Sh!t”, writing the screenplay. Lawrence Lamont, who directed “Rap Sh!t”, is set to direct this project as well.

From behind the camera, MACRO Film Studios is both producing and co-financing the film. Keke Palmer will also serve as an executive producer through her production company, Big Boss, alongside Big Boss executive Sharon Palmer. Singleton, Rae, and Sara Diya Rastogi are producing through Rae’s production company, Hoorae. Additionally, Deniese Davis from ColorCreative and MACRO’s Charles D. King, James Lopez, and Poppy Hanks are also involved as producers.

Again, the storyline remains a mystery, and we’re all eagerly awaiting but the creative team behind the project suggests it will deliver the same energy and humor that fans of Rae’s previous work have come to expect.

Well, there you have it. Now let’s get more deets on this upcoming film so we can know why we’re exciting to see it. Just saying.