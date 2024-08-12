Kanye West dropped off Vultures 2 alongside Ty Dolla $ign, an album long-awaited by fans after the original hit at the top of the year. That would put Ye back at No. 1, right? Nope. Taylor Swift and the Swifties returned The Turtured Poets Department to the top of the Billboard 200.

With Vultures 2 debuting at No. 2, Ye’s streak of 11 consecutive No. 1 albums has ended.

Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s album Vultures 2 debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 107,000 equivalent album units earned. Released on August 3, the album is the highly anticipated sequel to the chart-topping Vultures 1, which launched at No. 1 on February 24 with 148,000 units. In its first week, Vultures 2 sold 60,500 albums, earned 46,000 SEA units (equivalent to 50.44 million on-demand streams), and 500 TEA units. Additionally, Vultures 2 debuts at No. 6 on the Top Streaming Albums chart and No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart.

The album’s opening solid sales were bolstered by its availability in multiple formats, including a standard explicit edition and a clean edition released later on August 8. Ye’s official website also offered five additional explicit digital album variants on August 7 and 8, each featuring the standard album’s 16 tracks and one exclusive bonus track, priced at $5 each. Additionally, both the clean and explicit versions of Vultures 2 were discounted to $4.99 in the iTunes Store during the tracking week.

Vultures 2 was initially scheduled for release on March 8.