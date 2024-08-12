Rapper Travis Scott found himself in trouble in Paris over the weekend after getting involved in a brawl with his bodyguard in Paris. The 33-year-old artist was detained by French police at his hotel around 5 a.m. after returning from the Olympics. The altercation reportedly took place in the early hours of the morning, leading to his arrest and a brief stay in a Parisian jail.

According to The Sun, Scott was released the next day without any charges being filed against him. A representative for the rapper confirmed to the outlet, “Travis Scott has been released with no charges.”

French authorities reportedly had to delay questioning Scott due to his inebriated state at the time of his arrest. An investigating source mentioned, “He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up.”

Despite the arrest, Scott’s representatives have downplayed the severity of the situation, and it remains unclear what exactly led to the dispute with his bodyguard. For now, Travis Scott is back on the streets of Paris, seemingly behind the incident.