Boosie Badazz was welcomed to Iowa with gunshots after it was reported that two men were shot and killed outside of the venue where he was scheduled to perform before the show even began.

Pacific Junction, IA was where Boosie was slated to headline for “The Pull Up Car Show”, featuring muscle cars, drag races, and live performances. Shots rang off in the venue’s parking lot before the show began, leaving two men in their late twenties from Omaha, NE, dead following the shooting.

The motive is unclear, and no one has been named as a suspect in the killings.

Advertisement

Boosie responded to the aftermath on his IG with the video you can see HERE

The Baton Rouge legend tried to explain that he was waiting hours for his performance and didn’t seem to know that the shootings even occurred. Police report that an investigation is ongoing.