The USA Women’s basketball team secured their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal in a thrilling victory over France, marking the longest winning streak in Olympic history. Their 67-66 win broke the previous record held by the USA Men’s team, which won seven straight from 1936-1968.

In a game that tested the Americans like no other during their 61-game Olympic win streak, A’ja Wilson led a dramatic comeback. Wilson’s performance was stellar, scoring 21 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking four shots. The USA overcame a 10-point deficit in the third quarter, surviving a last-second shot by France’s Gabby Williams. Williams’ shot banked in, but her foot was on the 3-point line, securing the USA’s one-point victory.

Adding to her impressive resume, A’ja Wilson was named the Tournament MVP at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Already a two-time WNBA MVP, two-time WNBA champion and Finals MVP, and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, Wilson’s leadership and skill were crucial in the USA’s victory.

“It’s amazing. It truly is a dynasty that we have built here at USAB has been incredible. And I am so proud of the resilience that my team showed. We could have fumbled it many times, but we pulled through. To say I am a two-time gold medalist, I am so blessed.” – A’Ja Wilson

The crowd inside Bercy Arena was electric, with French fans hoping to see their team upset the dominant USA squad. The French defense kept the high-scoring Americans (averaging 89.8 points per game) in check during the first half, leading to a 25-25 tie at the break. The Americans had five more turnovers (13) than baskets (8) in the first half.

France started the second half on a 10-0 run, handing the USA their largest deficit of the 2024 Olympics. Kelsey Plum’s three-pointer with 6:44 left in the third quarter ended the run and sparked an 8-0 burst, cutting the lead to two. Another 8-0 run later in the third quarter, with contributions from Wilson and Napheesa Collier, helped the USA regain the lead.

Marine Johannes hit a three-pointer to tie the game before Wilson’s free throws put the USA up by two entering the final quarter. The game remained close, with neither team leading by more than two points until Wilson’s jumper gave the USA a three-point lead with 3:11 to play. Kahleah Copper scored 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter, including crucial free throws to maintain the USA’s lead.

France kept pressing, with Johannes and Plum trading free throws. Williams’ three-pointer with five seconds left brought France within one point. Copper’s clutch free throws put the USA up three with 3.8 seconds left. Williams’ final shot hit the glass and dropped in, but her foot was on the 3-point line, making it a two-pointer. The call was confirmed, and the USA celebrated their historic win.

With this victory, Diana Taurasi earned her sixth straight gold medal, breaking a tie with longtime friend and USA teammate Sue Bird for the most ever by an Olympic basketball player.