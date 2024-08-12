Yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz addressed over 12,000 enthusiastic Nevadans, marking one of the most significant political rallies in modern Nevada history. This was Vice President Harris’ seventh trip to Nevada this year and her first as the Democratic presidential nominee. The rally follows a significant endorsement from the Culinary Union, Nevada’s largest labor union, representing 60,000 workers nationwide.

The event, held in Las Vegas, generated substantial momentum for Team Harris-Walz and Nevada Democrats. There were 4,300 volunteer shift sign-ups, the highest number of any rally this week. This impressive turnout underscores the campaign’s robust ground game in this crucial battleground state.

The rally in Nevada was the final stop on a weeklong tour of crucial battleground states. Starting on Tuesday, Vice President Harris and Governor Walz energized supporters nationwide, drawing crowds of over 14,000 in Philadelphia, 12,000 in Eau Claire, and 15,000 in Detroit and Arizona.

Governor Walz, recently selected as Harris’ running mate, has joined her in a relentless push through battleground states, aiming to secure crucial electoral votes. The overwhelming response from supporters at each stop highlights the campaign’s growing momentum as the election approaches.